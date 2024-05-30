Red Bull sponsor Leeds United: What the football governance bill says on name and kit changes amid fan concern
Confirmation of Red Bull’s investment in Leeds United has raised some concern among supporters regarding the traditional aspects of the club. As part of their ever-growing presence in a number of high-profile sports, including football, the Austrian energy drink company has made significant changes to names, badges and kits in the past.
Those changes have been most controversial in the football world, with the acquisition of clubs now known as RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg. Changes to badges and kits are notable and there has been widespread protest against the commercialisation of clubs with history and tradition of their own.
Leeds have made clear that no one from Red Bull will sit on the board and, unlike other clubs in the network, there will be no change to the name or logo of Leeds United Football Club. The energy drink’s famous logo will be present but only as a front of shirt sponsor from next season.
Nevertheless, supporters have raised concerns as to what the future may hold for those traditional elements of a football club. But the prospective introduction of an independent football regulator may allay those fears with a key component being to avoid major changes.
As part of the Football Governance Bill - the government white paper published after a fan-led review in 2022 - clubs in the Premier League and English Football League will be held to specific duties. Among them are a ‘duty to not relocate without approval’ and a ‘duty not to change crest, home shirt colours or name without approval’. That approval will not come without consultation with supporters, a move which the government says will ‘put fans back at the heart of how football is run.’
Plans to introduce an independent football regulator are currently on hold, with the football governance bill on pause as a result of the upcoming general election. Parliament was dissolved on Thursday, with no further progress on any bills currently passing through.
The Conservatives and Labour have both insisted they remain committed to bringing in the new rules, however, and a shift in power at No.10 is not expected to see plans shelved. Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, who first recommended the review, said she was ‘100% convinced’ that a regulator will be created.
Red Bull have been able to circumvent regulations in the past, however, with their acquisition of fifth-tier club SSV Markranstädt a key example. The German Football Association does not allow clubs to be named after corporations, and so when the name was changed to RB Leipzig, the ‘RB’ officially stood for ‘RasenBallsport’ - German for Lawn Ball Sports - while the logo and kit were both significantly altered to mirror those across the brand’s network.
As things stand, no such changes are on the cards with those in charge at Leeds keen to stress that traditional elements will remain as they are. 49ers enterprises have been consistent in their stance, with an example being their desire to develop and improve Elland Road rather than build a new stadium elsewhere.
In a statement posted alongside the announcement of Red Bull’s investment, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said: “I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club.
“As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”