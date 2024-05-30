Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Red Bull will sponsor the Leeds United kit next season and have also become minority investors.

Confirmation of Red Bull’s investment in Leeds United has raised some concern among supporters regarding the traditional aspects of the club. As part of their ever-growing presence in a number of high-profile sports, including football, the Austrian energy drink company has made significant changes to names, badges and kits in the past.

Those changes have been most controversial in the football world, with the acquisition of clubs now known as RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg. Changes to badges and kits are notable and there has been widespread protest against the commercialisation of clubs with history and tradition of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have made clear that no one from Red Bull will sit on the board and, unlike other clubs in the network, there will be no change to the name or logo of Leeds United Football Club. The energy drink’s famous logo will be present but only as a front of shirt sponsor from next season.

Nevertheless, supporters have raised concerns as to what the future may hold for those traditional elements of a football club. But the prospective introduction of an independent football regulator may allay those fears with a key component being to avoid major changes.

As part of the Football Governance Bill - the government white paper published after a fan-led review in 2022 - clubs in the Premier League and English Football League will be held to specific duties. Among them are a ‘duty to not relocate without approval’ and a ‘duty not to change crest, home shirt colours or name without approval’. That approval will not come without consultation with supporters, a move which the government says will ‘put fans back at the heart of how football is run.’

Plans to introduce an independent football regulator are currently on hold, with the football governance bill on pause as a result of the upcoming general election. Parliament was dissolved on Thursday, with no further progress on any bills currently passing through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives and Labour have both insisted they remain committed to bringing in the new rules, however, and a shift in power at No.10 is not expected to see plans shelved. Conservative MP Tracey Crouch, who first recommended the review, said she was ‘100% convinced’ that a regulator will be created.

Red Bull have been able to circumvent regulations in the past, however, with their acquisition of fifth-tier club SSV Markranstädt a key example. The German Football Association does not allow clubs to be named after corporations, and so when the name was changed to RB Leipzig, the ‘RB’ officially stood for ‘RasenBallsport’ - German for Lawn Ball Sports - while the logo and kit were both significantly altered to mirror those across the brand’s network.

As things stand, no such changes are on the cards with those in charge at Leeds keen to stress that traditional elements will remain as they are. 49ers enterprises have been consistent in their stance, with an example being their desire to develop and improve Elland Road rather than build a new stadium elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement posted alongside the announcement of Red Bull’s investment, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe said: “I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club.