Leeds United relegation odds vs Burnley, Wolves, West Ham as bookies predict new final Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:44 BST

Leeds United’s relegation odds versus Burnley and the new predicted final table as the Clarets as Whites go head to head.

Leeds United will finally return to action with Saturday’s massive clash at expected key rivals Burnley - with a big difference in the two clubs’ relegation odds.

Daniel Farke’s Whites and Scott Parker’s Clarets went up together from last season’s Championship, Leeds pipping Burnley to the title on goal difference as both sealed automatic promotion.

Leeds are also having the better of it after seven games in the Premier League, Farke’s men sat 15th, four points and three places higher than the third-bottom Clarets.

The outcome of Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor could drastically change the gap but there is already a big difference on the relegation odds front and predicted final table.

Here, we run through the very latest relegation odds and the bookies’ predicted final table based on those odds with strong Wolves and West Ham verdicts.

Relegation odds: 1500-1 (and now 10-11 title favourites).

1. 1st: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1500-1 (and now 10-11 title favourites). | John Walton/PA Wire

Relegation odds: 1500-1.

2. 2nd: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1500-1. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with seven firms)

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with seven firms) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm)

4. 4th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 250-1 (with one firm) | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 80-1.

6. 6th: Bournemouth

Relegation odds: 80-1. | AFP via Getty Images

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
