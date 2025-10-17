Leeds United will finally return to action with Saturday’s massive clash at expected key rivals Burnley - with a big difference in the two clubs’ relegation odds.

Daniel Farke’s Whites and Scott Parker’s Clarets went up together from last season’s Championship, Leeds pipping Burnley to the title on goal difference as both sealed automatic promotion.

Leeds are also having the better of it after seven games in the Premier League, Farke’s men sat 15th, four points and three places higher than the third-bottom Clarets.

The outcome of Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor could drastically change the gap but there is already a big difference on the relegation odds front and predicted final table.