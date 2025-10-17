Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree on Burnley v Leeds United prediction

Two former Premier League stars have delivered their verdict on Leeds United’s visit to former Championship title rivals Burnley.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is probably too early to describe Leeds United’s visit to Burnley as a ‘relegation six-pointer’ - but the importance of Saturday’s meeting of the two former Championship sides cannot be underplayed.

It was the Whites that claimed the second tier title on a dramatic final day of last season as they finally saw off Scott Parker’s men with a last-gasp win at Plymouth Argyle. The two sides have experienced challenging starts to life back in the top flight and it will be the hosts that will head into Saturday’s meeting arguably in greater need of a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, the Clarets are sitting in the relegation zone after claiming just four points from their opening seven games of the season and they have not secured maximum points from a game since a 2-0 home victory against Sunderland on the second weekend of the season.

Leeds are sitting four points and three places above Saturday’s hosts after taking four points from a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers and a home game with Bournemouth before falling to an Elland Road defeat against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur.

Burnley proved to be a tough nut to crack for Leeds last season as the Clarets earned a 1-0 win at Elland Road before the two sides failed to break the deadlock in a low-key goalless draw at Turf Moor in January - and two former Premier League stars believe the latest meeting of the two sides will prove to be another tight affair.

What has Chris Sutton said about Burnley v Leeds United?

Former Aston Villa striker Chris Sutton has given his thoughts ahead of Villa's home clash with Fulham. | Getty Images

Writing in his BBC Sport predictions column, the former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic striker said: “Burnley have been a bit unlucky to lose four out of four on the road so far, but they really need to get something at home, especially against another promoted team. The Clarets beat Sunderland at Turf Moor at the start of the season, which is their only league win to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scott Parker's side have been competitive in most of their other games too but so have Leeds, who have scored the same amount of goals as Burnley - seven - but feel like they carry a bit more of a threat. This is going to be very tight. I don't like going for too many draws, but this fixture finished 0-0 in the Championship last season and I am going for the same outcome this time.”

What has Paul Merson said about Burnley v Leeds United?

Former Aston Villa player Paul Merson has given his opinion ahead of their clash against Sunderland. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Writing for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “A Leeds United win would send them seven points clear of Burnley and the relegation zone. If Burnley get three points, they are just a point behind Leeds! That explains how much of a high-stakes clash this is for both teams. I don't think Burnley have got going just yet. There's only four points between them and Leeds, but honestly, there's a lot between the sides if you look at just performances. Leeds have comfortably been the better side out of the two so far this season.

“If Leeds perform like they did against Wolves, they win this game. Purely based on the first seven games this season, Leeds have proved they have what it takes to survive in the Premier League, unlike Burnley. But if I'm being very honest, I can't pick a clear winner here. And if it ends up being a draw like I think, both Burnley and Leeds will be in that bottom five or six all season!”

Your next Leeds United read: Scott Parker hails "brilliant" Leeds United man with Whites attacker assessment and Burnley 'need'