Leeds United visit fellow newly-promoted side Burnley today in the first game back after the international break.

Whites star Sean Longstaff is sticking to a “boring” Burnley versus Leeds United verdict in sizing up today’s Premier League showdown at Turf Moor.

Leeds and Burnley will lock horns in a 3pm kick-off today in a clash which represents United’s first match against a fellow newly-promoted team of the 2025-26 campaign.

The contest has subsequently been given the usual six pointer, must win build-up in some quarters but Longstaff is sticking to the “boring” mantra that today’s contest carries just as much weight as any other Premier League game.

Speaking to Leeds United’s official website, Longstaff declared: “It's an important game but I think every game in the Premier League is an important game.

“I know that sounds really cliché and really boring but it's the truth! Obviously, it's a game that both teams will be looking to attack and try to win.

“I think it's just a game to look at with a lot of positivity and go there and try to take three points from it.

“It's about building and still trying to stick to our processes and hopefully that'll help us get the right outcome.”

“We should be on more”

Reflecting on his side’s start to the season so far, Longstaff declared his belief that his men should really have more than the eight points amassed from seven games played.

“I think it's been really positive,” said the midfielder.

“I think we should be on more points than we probably are on. Probably with the exception of Arsenal, I think we've been more than competitive in every single game we've played.

“It's just fine margins, really, that I think it's probably better to get them out of the way early and let us learn from them early rather than after game 30 and you think we've got eight games left and we're still having a lesson in a way.

“So I think for us it's been really positive. I think no matter who we've played against, we've played against some really good teams as well – a lot of teams near the top of the league and stuff.

“So for us, I think it's nothing but positivity and excitement really going into the next set of games.”