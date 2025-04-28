Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have moved three points ahead of Leeds in the title race.

Beaming Burnley boss Scott Parker has declared a specific numerical Clarets target in the club’s Leeds United battle with one box ticked and an exceptional declaration.

Leeds and Burnley both sealed automatic promotion on Easter Monday, after which the two clubs were locked together on 94 points but with Daniel Farke’s Whites leading the way through a far superior goal difference.

Ahead of Leeds hosting Bristol City tonight, Parker’s Clarets had the chance to move top and three points clear of their Yorkshire rivals in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR.

As part of a double boost, Parker’s side bagged all three points but also boosted their goal difference as they romped to a very easy 5-0 success, slashing the goals difference gap to Leeds from 14 to nine.

Speaking post match and as quoted by the club’s official website, Parker declared that his team had been “exceptional” as he highlighted the specific aim to reach 100 points by now beating Saturday’s final day visitors Millwall.

The Clarets boss also expressed his delight that his side were now able to end the season at home as part of a final day when Leeds will be at the other end of the country away at Plymouth Argyle.

“As always, the main focus is on us,” said Parker.

“Our aim at the start of this week was to go and get 100 points and we have ticked one box, but now we have another tough game against Millwall, and we’ll see where it takes us.

“We’re going back to our stadium last game of the season which I’m delighted about in front of our home supporters and hopefully we can put in another performance which I’m sure we can and see where it takes us.”

Reflecting on Saturday’s display at QPR, Parker beamed: “Incredible performance all round. We were exceptional and it’s up there with the best performance of the year.

“It was a big challenge, obviously playing a good side but there was no denying what the week entailed for us on Monday night. Getting to the point of the job where we needed to execute, and we did that.

“So, I asked the players can we switch back into that mindset of a ruthless team that we are and come here to put in a performance and go for the next thing which is the league and I thought to a man we were top today.”