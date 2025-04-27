Leeds United will take in their final home of the season through Monday night’s visit of Bristol City - and this is now we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for Easter Monday’s hosting of Stoke City, for which winger Dan James was not risked due to ‘awareness ‘in his hamstring.

James had returned from his hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Good Friday’s win at Oxford United as part of an Easter to remember as Leeds sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The job is done but Leeds still have the Championship title to fight for and must beat Monday night’s visitors Bristol City to return to the top of the table at Burnley’s expense.

The Clarets moved above Leeds and three points clear of them through Saturday’s 5-0 romp at QPR but Leeds now have a game in hand and still possess a much better goal difference.

Team news wise, question marks surround both the aforementioned James and also centre midfielder Joe Rothwell who has missed United’s last five games with a calf injury.

Farke, though, had been optimistic that Rothwell would be back for the last two games of the season. Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, is out for the remainder of the season with a foot fracture.

With promotion in the bag, Monday night’s game is sure to be played in a party atmosphere and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against the fifth-placed Robins who themselves need three points to mathematically guarantee a play-offs place.

GK: Karl Darlow Solid as a rock since replacing Illan Meslier between the sticks and one of several uncomplicated picks although it wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see Meslier come back in with promotion now in the bag. Hard to see it though with the title to fight for.

RB: Jayden Bogle Joel Piroe grabbed the headlines against Stoke for netting four but clear first choice right back Bogle was outstanding in his own right. Brilliant signing.

CB: Joe Rodon An absolute rock at centre-back and another no brainer pick.

CB: Ethan Ampadu The skipper, clearly a centre midfielder by trade but it must be said that Ampadu can often look just as suited to playing at centre-back which will remain the case in Struijk's absence.

LB: Junior Firpo Clear first choice left back Firpo's contract is up in the summer so there's a chance that Monday could be an Elland Road finale though it surely makes sense for Leeds to keep him for another crack at the Prem. Another easy pick to complete the defence.