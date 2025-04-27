Leeds United will take in their final home of the season through Monday night’s visit of Bristol City - and this is now we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side for Easter Monday’s hosting of Stoke City, for which winger Dan James was not risked due to ‘awareness ‘in his hamstring.
James had returned from his hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Good Friday’s win at Oxford United as part of an Easter to remember as Leeds sealed automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The job is done but Leeds still have the Championship title to fight for and must beat Monday night’s visitors Bristol City to return to the top of the table at Burnley’s expense.
The Clarets moved above Leeds and three points clear of them through Saturday’s 5-0 romp at QPR but Leeds now have a game in hand and still possess a much better goal difference.
Team news wise, question marks surround both the aforementioned James and also centre midfielder Joe Rothwell who has missed United’s last five games with a calf injury.
Farke, though, had been optimistic that Rothwell would be back for the last two games of the season. Pascal Struijk, meanwhile, is out for the remainder of the season with a foot fracture.
With promotion in the bag, Monday night’s game is sure to be played in a party atmosphere and this is the XI that we think Farke will send out against the fifth-placed Robins who themselves need three points to mathematically guarantee a play-offs place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.