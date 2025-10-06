Fresh big backing has come Leeds United’s way in their bid to survive their first season back in the Premier League.

Leeds United have received fresh big backing and a huge Whites boost is expected after the international break.

Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted Whites went into Saturday’s hosting of Tottenham having suffered just two defeats from their first six games of the Premier League season but suffered a third as Spurs left Elland Road with a 2-1 victory.

The reverse saw Leeds drop to 15th place in the table but still four points clear of the dropzone in sitting on eight points after seven games played.

The Premier League now takes its second pause of the season for the October international break, after which the bookmakers think Leeds will return with the huge boost of three points against expected key rivals.

Backing for Leeds and also key Whites figure

Leeds face the short hop to fellow Premier League new boys Burnley in the first game back in a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor on Saturday, October 18.

Scott Parker’s Clarets fell to a fifth defeat of the season on Sunday as they suffered a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa which left them third-bottom on just four points from seven games played.

Burnley will have home advantage in the first game back against the Whites but the bookmakers have issued fresh big backing for Farke’s side in making them strong favourites to leave with all three points.

In the early betting markets for the game, Leeds are as short as 6-5 with some firms and no bigger than 13-10. Burnley can be backed at bigger than 2-1 in being 23-10 shots whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5.

Despite three recent blanks, Whites no 9 Calvert-Lewin is clear favourite to score first at 11-2.