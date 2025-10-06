New £23m Burnley star makes Leeds United vow after Clarets setback with Whites 'threat' warning
New Burnley star Lesley Ugochukwu has made a Leeds United vow amid a fresh Burnley setback for the first game back after the international break.
France youth international midfielder Ugochukwu joined Burnley for around £23m in the summer and the 21-year-old bagged his first goal for his new club in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.
His strike was unable to prevent a 2-1 defeat which left his side third-bottom but the midfielder felt Burnley showed they can be a “threat” and vowed that his Clarets would be “ready to go” for the visit of Leeds after the October international break.
“Can cause problems and be a threat”
"Coming to Villa Park, I think we showed what we're capable of doing in some moments,” said Ugochukwu to Burnley’s official website.
“I think we showed everyone that we can cause problems and be a threat, I know it ended in defeat, but there are positives to take and we will keep working hard.
"Villa are a great team with some great players and I think the mentality we had was good and we showed that until the end.
"It was just unfortunate we couldn't get another goal, but we will be ready to go again in a couple of weeks against Leeds."