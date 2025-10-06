New £23m Burnley star makes Leeds United vow after Clarets setback with Whites 'threat' warning

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 12:52 BST
Leeds United face a trip to Burnley in their first game back after the international break.

New Burnley star Lesley Ugochukwu has made a Leeds United vow amid a fresh Burnley setback for the first game back after the international break.

France youth international midfielder Ugochukwu joined Burnley for around £23m in the summer and the 21-year-old bagged his first goal for his new club in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His strike was unable to prevent a 2-1 defeat which left his side third-bottom but the midfielder felt Burnley showed they can be a “threat” and vowed that his Clarets would be “ready to go” for the visit of Leeds after the October international break.

“Can cause problems and be a threat”

"Coming to Villa Park, I think we showed what we're capable of doing in some moments,” said Ugochukwu to Burnley’s official website.

“I think we showed everyone that we can cause problems and be a threat, I know it ended in defeat, but there are positives to take and we will keep working hard.

"Villa are a great team with some great players and I think the mentality we had was good and we showed that until the end.

"It was just unfortunate we couldn't get another goal, but we will be ready to go again in a couple of weeks against Leeds."

Related topics:BurnleyFrance
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice