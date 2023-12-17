Leeds United may find that they have gained ground in their automatic promotion hunt.

Leeds United are considered to have an outside but not impossible chance of receiving an automatic promotion bid boost in the aftermath of a missed opportunity.

Second-placed Ipswich Town could have moved 13 points clear of third-placed Leeds with victory in Saturday lunchtime’s East Anglia derby at home to Norwich City but a 2-2 draw offered the Whites the chance to trim the gap.

Leeds, though, could only manage a 1-1 draw in Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Coventry City which has left the gap to both second-placed Ipswich and leaders Leicester City at ten points. Leicester began the weekend nine points ahead of Leeds but now have a game in hand which will present itself on Monday evening against Wayne Rooney's 17th-placed Birmingham City side at St Andrew's.

A victory would take Enzo Maresca's side three points clear of Ipswich and create a 13-point gap back to Leeds after 22 games of the Championship game. Leicester are odds on favourites but not overwhelmingly upon Birmingham being given an outside chance of taking something from the game.