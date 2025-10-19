The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Leeds United squandered a golden opportunity to put daylight between themselves and a fellow Premier League new boy, thanks to a dismal performance against Burnley.

Errors in the build-up to both Clarets' goals and an inability to make the hosts work for the win at Turf Moor provoked full-time anger in the away end. Leeds were offensively weak in the first half and failed to take the chances they did create as they lost 2-0. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Gabriel Gudmundsson

On a day when very few Leeds United players did anything useful with the football, the full-back got at his man repeatedly and put crosses in the box. He wasn't perfect by any stretch but he was miles ahead of anyone else.

Bad day

Anton Stach

The German has not yet hit his stride in the Premier League but this was a difficult watch. He let his man go completely free for the opening goal and struggled to make any kind of positive impact before being withdrawn. Leeds need much more from him.

Jack Harrison

The injury to Noah Okafor presented the winger with a chance on the left but he failed to take it. He looked timid up against Kyle Walker, preferring to go backwards than try anything creative. Two chances came Harrison's way in the second half and he failed to take either of them.

'TIMID': Leeds United winger Jack Harrison up against Burnley's Kyle Walker. | AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Farke

This was a big chance to get another three points on the board and put a dent in a fellow promoted side, but Leeds were poor. There's little the manager can do about individual defensive errors but there's an argument that he went too defensive with his team selection, missed a chance to bring Jaka Bijol in and ultimately he failed to get the necessary attacking performance from his squad.

Off-camera moments

Brenden Aaronson leaving Lucas Perri rooted to the spot with a nice finish in the warm-up.

Leeds fans getting the digs in early with a 'champions again ole, ole' chant prior to kick-off.

Karl Darlow getting his customary touch of the matchball before handing it to the referee prior to the pre-game huddle.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin the only player not taking the knee as the Premier League's No Room for Racism campaign made its return.

Referee Tim Robinson having words with Zian Fleming off the ball, seemingly telling the Burnley man to cut something out.

Lucas Perri joining in with the outfield players' rondo during the half-time interval.

Longstaff dishing out the rollickings as Leeds gave away a needless free-kick on halfway.

Ethan Ampadu screaming at Dan James to get the ball back to take a free-kick quickly, then motioning to Pascal Struijk to get up off the pitch so play could restart.

Struijk stopping Flemming from walking away from the touchline as his number came up for a Burnley substitution and ushering the Clarets attacker in the right direction.

Struijk gathering the Leeds players to go and applaud the away end at full-time, with some clapping back and others showing their anger at the performance with various gestures.