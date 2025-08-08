Expected key new Leeds United rivals sign international striker from big guns in £15m deal
Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Burnley have signed a new international striker for £15m.
The Whites and Clarets were involved in a titanic battle in last season’s Championship campaign for first automatic promotion and then the title which Leeds edged on goal difference despite Burnley’s record-breaking defence.
Both sides are now heading back to the Premier League at a time when the last six sides to have gone up from English football’s second tier have all gone straight back down.
Burnley, though, who have already made a host of additions, have now bolstered their strike force by signing Albania international forward Armando Broja from Chelsea for £15m.
Sky Sports are reporting that Burnley are paying an upfront £10m for Broja plus a potential £15m in add-ons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.