Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Burnley have signed a new international striker for £15m.

The Whites and Clarets were involved in a titanic battle in last season’s Championship campaign for first automatic promotion and then the title which Leeds edged on goal difference despite Burnley’s record-breaking defence.

Both sides are now heading back to the Premier League at a time when the last six sides to have gone up from English football’s second tier have all gone straight back down.

Burnley, though, who have already made a host of additions, have now bolstered their strike force by signing Albania international forward Armando Broja from Chelsea for £15m.

Sky Sports are reporting that Burnley are paying an upfront £10m for Broja plus a potential £15m in add-ons.