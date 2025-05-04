Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ethan Ampadu has taken Leeds up as champions in first season as club captain.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has declared his delight at what Leeds United deserve with a beaming verdict on a triple Championship achievement.

Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and the young midfielder was then appointed club captain for the 2024-25 campaign, succeeding promotion winning skipper Liam Cooper.

One year on, the 24-year-old has captained Leeds to the brilliant triple achievement of not just promotion but also the title with the eye-watering tally of 100 points.

Taking to his Instagram page, a delighted Ampadu delivered a delighted seven word verdict as he said the achievements were “what this club as a whole deserves.”

Ampadu wrote: “100 points, promotion, champions. What this club as a whole deserves.”