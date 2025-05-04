Ethan Ampadu declares what Leeds United deserve with seven-word verdict on treble achievement
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has declared his delight at what Leeds United deserve with a beaming verdict on a triple Championship achievement.
Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and the young midfielder was then appointed club captain for the 2024-25 campaign, succeeding promotion winning skipper Liam Cooper.
One year on, the 24-year-old has captained Leeds to the brilliant triple achievement of not just promotion but also the title with the eye-watering tally of 100 points.
Taking to his Instagram page, a delighted Ampadu delivered a delighted seven word verdict as he said the achievements were “what this club as a whole deserves.”
Ampadu wrote: “100 points, promotion, champions. What this club as a whole deserves.”
