Ethan Ampadu declares what Leeds United deserve with seven-word verdict on treble achievement

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th May 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 11:51 BST
Ethan Ampadu has taken Leeds up as champions in first season as club captain.

Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has declared his delight at what Leeds United deserve with a beaming verdict on a triple Championship achievement.

Ampadu joined Leeds from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and the young midfielder was then appointed club captain for the 2024-25 campaign, succeeding promotion winning skipper Liam Cooper.

One year on, the 24-year-old has captained Leeds to the brilliant triple achievement of not just promotion but also the title with the eye-watering tally of 100 points.

Taking to his Instagram page, a delighted Ampadu delivered a delighted seven word verdict as he said the achievements were “what this club as a whole deserves.”

Ampadu wrote: “100 points, promotion, champions. What this club as a whole deserves.”

