Leeds' season culminated in a return to the Premier League as Championship winners, beating close promotion rivals Burnley to the title thanks to superior goal difference.

The Whites were one of the Championship's most exciting teams in recent history, scoring 95 times and finishing with a goal difference of +65.

Due to the staggering defensive record presided over by Scott Parker's Burnley, Leeds' own efforts at the back have been somewhat overlooked.

The Clarets conceded only 16 times across their 46 league games en route to automatic promotion as runners-up, a second tier record by some distance. However, Leeds only allowed 30 goals themselves, averaging an impressive 0.65 concessions per game over the course of the campaign.

While the Whites may not have kept as many clean sheets as Burnley, conceding almost twice as many goals, their defensive efforts were enough to see them rank them among the best second tier outfits since the league became a 46-game division in 1988/89.

Here is how Daniel Farke's team compare to the rest:

1 . 1990/91 - West Ham United: 34 goals conceded The Hammers returned to the top flight as runners-up, despite boasting the league's best defensive record under manager Billy Bonds. The team also reached the FA Cup semi-final that year.

2 . 1995/96 - Sunderland: 33 goals conceded The Black Cats, led by Peter Reid, returned to the Premier League as second tier champions during their penultimate season at Roker Park.

3 . 1998/99 - Ipswich Town: 32 goals conceded The Tractor Boys had to settle for third in what was a fiercely competitive 1998/99 First Division promotion race. Future England goalkeeper Richard Wright was the club's No. 1.

4 . 2000/01 - Fulham: 32 goals conceded Jean Tigana's Fulham were promoted as champions with 101 points. Their team consisted of the likes of Louis Saha (pictured), Chris Coleman, Steve Finnan and Luis Boa Morte.

5 . 2005/06 - Reading: 32 goals conceded Steve Coppell's record-breaking Reading side of the mid-noughties still hold the Championship record for points won with 106. Their success that season was underpinned by a rock solid defensive record.

6 . 2010/11 - QPR: 32 goals conceded Neil Warnock-led QPR returned to the Premier League in 2011 with an impressive defensive record. The champions lost just six matches throughout the entire league campaign.