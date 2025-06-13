A Leeds United ace has made a fitness admission after an international blow.

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has made an honest fitness admission after a sobering Bulgaria setback and declared an important future factor.

Gruev was one of 12 Leeds players making a quick return to international action after the conclusion of United’s promotion-winning season as he flew out to represent Bulgaria in two friendlies.

The Whites midfielder started both of them, playing the full 90 minutes of a 2-2 draw at home to Cyprus and also lining up for another friendly against Greece on the island of Crete.

The two sides entered the interval all square after a goalless first half but Bulgaria fell apart after the break as Greece netted four times without reply to seal a 4-0 success.

Speaking to post match media, Gruev admitted that Greece could have scored more and that his team did not have the fitness to withstand the pace.

Looking ahead to the future, the Whites man consequently declared just how important it was that first team Bulgaria players are playing regularly for their clubs.

Gruev played every minute of United’s last six league games as part of a campaign that featured 20 starts although the midfielder missed three months of the season with a knee injury.

"We don't have the fitness to withstand the pace," said Gruev to post match media, as quoted by bntnews.

“We can’t do it for 90 minutes”...

"We played well in the first 60 minutes, but we can't do it for 90 minutes. We lack key players and defenders, but that's no excuse to play like that.

"In the national team, you don't have much time to work.

"It's important for the players to play regularly for their teams and to perform at such a level.

"We have a tough group, but we will give everything we can. The Greeks deservedly beat us, and they could have scored more. Unfortunately, this is the reality."