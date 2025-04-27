Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds fans have had their say on Monday night’s home finale against Bristol City.

Leeds United will sign from from Elland Road for the campaign with Monday night’s visit of Bristol City - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including a complete agreement on the predictions front, Robins warning and post-match players hope.

NEIL GREWER

Primary objective achieved and, in some style, so now we move on to the icing on the cake – the title.

And Leeds deserve the icing as they are clearly the best team in the league on their day and, indeed, on most days.

So Leeds must overcome a Bristol City side that has recently been in good form and not quite assured of a play-off slot, so both sides have plenty at stake.

This should make for an interesting game. Whilst last time out Stoke gave little resistance, Leeds were fantastic and, with the ‘burden’ of promotion lifted, I expect Leeds to be full of confidence.

Injured players have been more than adequately replaced and I cannot see Daniel Farke changing a winning side – even if Dan James is fully fit.

Through necessity or luxury, all available substitutes will be used.

The atmosphere should be electric again and the team will want (and deserve) to leave Elland Road for the last time this season with the victory chimes of The Kaiser Chiefs and Joy Division ringing in their ears.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 0.

ANDY RHODES

With promotion secured and the jeopardy gone, we can all sit back and enjoy the final two games of the season, can’t we? Not according to Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu.

In the style of a true captain, he isn’t letting his players take their feet off the gas as he leads them in search of the Championship title.

Leeds ended up winning it at a canter last time with the team perhaps still feeling the effects of a week-long promotion party.

This time, they need to better the results of their rivals from across the Pennines.

Bristol City also need a result after losing at Luton Town last time out. A win for them would secure a play-off place, but they may be minded to seek a draw with a final home game to come.

However the season ends for Daniel Farke’s team, they have achieved their primary objective.

It would be brilliant to win the title again, but they may have to be perfect against two sides still fighting their respective battles.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.

NIGHT TO REMEMBER: As Leeds United celebrate promotion. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire

DAVID WATKINS

With promotion secured, the final two games can now be enjoyed, albeit without the excitement and jeopardy of knowing defeat might be catastrophic for the whole season.

As with so many things, the journey has been far more interesting than the destination and the chase is always more thrilling than the kill.

It was most un-Leeds-like to produce such a perfect performance in such a crucial game last Monday, seemingly reaching our peak at exactly the right moment.

It would be nice to think now, without the pressure, we can replicate the Stoke performance in our final two outings, and, if we can, then we will have silverware to celebrate as well as promotion.

Bristol City were on an excellent run and looked a good bet for the play-offs until they lost at Luton last week.

They’d beaten Sunderland, West Brom, Watford, and won at Millwall recently and, before the Luton setback, had lost just once in 12, and that only a narrow 1-0 reverse at Burnley.

They will also have calculated that three points from their last two games will guarantee that play-off spot. Let’s hope they fancy getting them against Preston next week, not us!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 0.

KEITH INGHAM

On Monday a very great thing happened as Leeds tore Stoke City to pieces. 5-0 at the break and added another one to complete the rout.

Fans knew this was special and Burnley’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United confirmed that Leeds would start the 2025/26 as a Premier League club.

I was there in 1990 when they beat Leicester City 2-1, there when Bristol Rovers were beaten by the same score but Covid robbed most fans of that opportunity to celebrate.

Some made it, myself included, but none matched that feeling of elation of this current squad going back to where it really belongs. It was one of the best nights of my life.

The job isn’t finished. Two games remain and, if Leeds beat Bristol City and follow it by beating Plymouth on Saturday, there is a very good chance that they could end up as Champions of the Championship.

Burnley will definitely be going full out to make that not happen but all we can do is win our games and, if we do that, whatever Burnley do we will win it, probably on goals difference.

Our visitors (Bristol City) tonight have their own agenda. They are in the top six for a reason and know that a positive result at Elland Road could guarantee them a play-off place.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.

MIKE GILL

All the backs will have been well and truly slapped. The empty champagne bottles will be resting in the recycling bin, and the hangover cures will have all been taken.

United not only secured promotion on Monday, but they did it with ruthless efficiency and more than a little style.

The demolition of Stoke City must have demoralised Sheffield United to the extent that their difficult task at Burnley became an impossible one.

United's next task is simple, and the message is the same as it has been all season: “Get the job done.”

United deserve to end the season as champions but Bristol City will be no pushovers. Their place in the play-offs is not quite safe, so they will not be mounting a guard of honour or strewing rose petals at United's feet.

Although the Robins have recently secured significant results against fellow play-off contenders Sunderland and West Brom, they faltered on Monday night, and we're beaten by struggling Luton.

Liam Manning has done a good job in the South West and will be desperate to refresh his charges to ensure that they end the season holding a ticket in the play-off lottery.

Nevertheless, I’m backing the Whites to win.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Bristol City 1.