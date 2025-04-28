Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds face Bristol City in their final home game of the season tonight.

Promotion is secured - but Leeds United must beat Bristol City tonight to keep their Championship title destiny in their own hands.

Saturday’s 5-0 win for Burnley at QPR has left Leeds second and three points behind the Clarets but with two games left as opposed to just one remaining for their Turf Moor rivals.

Despite Saturday’s romp for the Clarets, Daniel Farke’s Whites also still have a much better goal difference of plus 60 compared to Burnley’s plus 51.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to this evening’s visit of fifth-placed Bristol City followed by in-game updates and then post match analysis and reaction.

Good evening from Elland Road!

A glorious evening, around 20 degrees, blue skies, sun is sunshine and everyone has a real spring in their step - as you can imagine. Leeds United are heading for the Premier League - but will it be as champions? Needs a win this evening really if the answer is yes. But the main job is already done and this should be a night to enjoy for everyone with the players coming back out on the pitch after the game for a promotion presentation. Oh, and there’s also a free scarf for everyone tonight. Elland Road stage is set and quite the sight. Team news to come at 7pm. James and Rothwell the big question marks.

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 8pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

After the match, the first-team squad will return to the pitch for a promotion presentation in front of supporters. Leeds have issued the important request of asking fans to remain seated with a reminder that the use of pyrotechnics and incursions of the pitch is not acceptable and against the law.

Leeds team news

Doubts surround both Dan James (hamstring) and Joe Rothwell (calf) although there were no actual updates on the pair at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

James was not risked in Easter Monday’s home clash against Stoke City due to ‘awareness ‘in his hamstring. The winger had returned from his hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Good Friday’s win at Oxford United.

Rothwell, meanwhile, has missed United’s last five games with a calf injury. Farke, though, had been optimistic that Rothwell would be back for the last two games of the season. Pascal Struijk is out for the remainder of the season with a foot fracture.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Tanaka, Gruev; Gnonto, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.