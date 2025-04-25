Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference ahead of the Whites' penultimate fixture of the season.

Leeds host Bristol City on Monday night knowing defeat for Burnley this weekend and victory over the Robins will all but confirm them as Championship winners.

Whilst it is unlikely the 31-game unbeaten Clarets will succumb to defeat, there is a slight possibility of that occurring given they too were promoted on Easter Monday and the foot may ever so slightly have been lifted from the gas pedal.

In the aftermath of Leeds' promotion celebrations, two stories have made headlines: Farke reportedly being in line for the sack, or not, according to two national newspapers; and a video of Patrick Bamford emerging which appeared to show the Leeds striker starting a chant with fans featuring unsavoury lyrics about rival coach Chris Wilder.

In the days that have followed Leeds' return to the top flight, both stories have been doused with cold water, lowering the temperature with well-placed sources indicating there is every intention from the Elland Road hierarchy of giving Farke the chance to prove his worth in the Premier League, and Wilder, to his credit, taking the Leeds ribbing in good faith.

Until this afternoon, though, Leeds manager Farke is yet to have his say publicly on both matters, which will be top of the agenda when he faces the media. The Whites boss is also expected to provide an update on the fitness of Dan James, who missed the squad which beat Stoke City 6-0 on Easter Monday, after returning prematurely from a hamstring injury. The YEP understands his season is over with the Wales international not expected to be risked now that promotion is secured.