Fresh team news has been provided for Leeds United’s next game of the Premier League season at Brighton - for which three men are out and four more doubtful but with key men now back.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will be heading to the south coast for their tenth game of the campaign in a 3pm kick-off at the Amex against Fabian Hurzeler’s side on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton face a tight around for the fixture which will end a busy week following Saturday evening’s 4-2 defeat at Premier League hosts Manchester United and Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

It’s a different story for Leeds who have had a free midweek following last Friday night’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United for which Farke had key men out.

Seagulls boss Hurzeler also had key men missing for last weekend’s trip to Old Trafford and also for the midweek cup tie against the Gunners.

Fresh team news has now emerged from both camps this week and here we run through the very latest injury news for both sides.

1 . BACK: Gabriel Gudmundsson Starting with the positives, of which there are plenty for Daniel Farke's Whites. Left back Gudmundsson was forced off towards the end of the first half against West Ham after landing awkwardly and receiving studs to his leg as he fell. Gudmundsson, though, only suffered bruising and is now good to go again this weekend.

2 . BACK: Anton Stach United's German international midfielder Stach had been struggling with rib pain and suffered a fresh blow to his ribs ahead of the visit of West Ham. Farke said the German was really struggling on game day and the midfielder dropped to the bench, on which he was an unused sub. Stach, though, is also now back in the mix for this weekend.

3 . BACK: Ethan Ampadu Whites captain Ampadu was one of two Leeds players suffering from illness ahead of West Ham's visit but the captain started and came through the full match.

4 . BACK: Pascal Struijk Leeds defender Struijk was also unwell ahead of West Ham's visit but made the bench and was an unused sub.

5 . BACK: Noah Okafor Whites winger Okafor was a doubt for the weekend's visit of the Hammers due to adductor problems but took his place in the starting line up and played a very long first half which featured 13 minutes of added time before coming off. He is another that has now been declared as ready for selection this weekend.