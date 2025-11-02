The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Leeds United’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United produced arguably their poorest performance of the season in a miserable 3-0 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Whites were soft in key defensive moments and showed little to no quality in attack, creating very few chances and squandering any that did come their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they failed to lay a glove on their hosts in the first half, they were still in the game at the break. But Brighton comfortably stretched ahead in the second half and cantered to victory. Here's the YEP take on Saturday’s fifth loss of the Premier League season.

Good day

Georginio Rutter

The only man on the pitch with any Leeds affections who covered himself in any glory. Showed the ability that made him an Elland Road favourite, going past players with ease and set up a goal brilliantly. Didn't want to celebrate, also didn't want to do the wave with Brighton fans at the end after going to applaud the travelling supporters.

Bad Day

Jayden Bogle

The right-back has looked at home in many of Leeds' Premier League outings so far this season but that wasn't the case at Brighton. His poorest performance of the campaign.

Gabriel Gudmundsson

Coming up against an attacker like Yankuba Minteh is an unenviable task because he makes good players look decidedly poor. He gave Gabriel Gudmundsson a really difficult afternoon.

Ethan Ampadu

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could tell the Leeds captain was hurting during the defeat because he tried taking it out on an opposition player with a poor, heavy challenge. But the time to lay a glove on them was much earlier in the game. Too little, too late from the side's leader.

Daniel Farke

His side looked toothless going forward, porous at the back and none of his changes made any difference. This was not a competitive performance.

Off-camera

Dan James stretching to get a toe on Joel Piroe's pass in the pre-game rondo and looking thoroughly pleased with himself. Seconds later he was back in the middle after an errant pass for Pascal Struijk.

Ilia Gruev absolutely drilling a pass into the body of Joel Piroe in the warm-up, to the delight of Anton Stach and Struijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter taking a detour en route to the dressing room to hug various Leeds medical staff members. Ethan Ampadu was passing at the time and leapt in to slap the Frenchman on the back of the head.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin generously applying a vapour rub to his chest, neck, face and shirt prior to kick-off.

“Motioning to the fourth official that a Leeds player had gone in with studs up”

Daniel Farke getting frustrated with Noah Okafor and his movement, having also had words with Gabriel Gudmundsson on that topic early in the first half.

Danny Welbeck expressing his disapproval as Gudmundsson threw the ball long and out behind for a Brighton goalkick, after the hosts had kicked it out near halfway with Okafor down injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabian Hurzeler motioning to the fourth official that a Leeds player had gone in with studs up on one of his. The Brighton boss was enraged by a second half Ampadu challenge and that annoyed Farke with the two exchanging words.

Rutter and Farke having a big embrace and a chat at full-time. The Frenchman then approached the away end to applaud them, getting a nice reception. Rutter declined the Brighton fans' invitation to do the wave at the other end.