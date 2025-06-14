Ex-international hot favourite to be next boss of expected key new Leeds United rivals in first management job
A former international has emerged as the hot favourite to be the next manager of an expected key new Leeds United rival.
Brentford are on the hunt for a new boss having lost Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur who sacked Ange Postecoglou after a 17th-placed finish despite the club’s Europa League success.
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna quickly emerged as a frontrunner with the bookmakers to replace Frank but the club’s current set piece coach Keith Andrews is now long odds on favourite to be the club’s next manager.
The Bees are fifth favourites for next season relegation
Under Frank, Brentford finished last season’s Premier League campaign in tenth place but the Bees are fifth favourites for next season relegation with the bookmakers.
Andrews, 44, has previously been assistant boss at MK Dons, Sheffield United, Ireland and Ireland’s under-21s but the ex-midfielder is yet to experience his first job in outright management.
