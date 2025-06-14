Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League and there have been changes in the relegation odds in the fight to stay there.

Leeds are going up at a time when the last six teams promoted to the country’s top flight have all gone straight back down.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland will look to buck that trend this time around.

If any of them are to do so, then an already established Premier League team will have to slip into trouble.

But the bookies think that is quite likely judged on their latest relegation odds in which there have been changes.

Here, in reverse order, is the new predicted final Premier League table based on the odds to go down.