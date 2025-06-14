Changes in Leeds United relegation odds v Wolves, Brentford, Fulham, Everton in predicted Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 14th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 11:32 BST

There have been changes in the Premier League relegation odds.

Leeds United are heading back to the Premier League and there have been changes in the relegation odds in the fight to stay there.

Leeds are going up at a time when the last six teams promoted to the country’s top flight have all gone straight back down.

Championship champions Leeds, runners-up Burnley and play-offs winners Sunderland will look to buck that trend this time around.

If any of them are to do so, then an already established Premier League team will have to slip into trouble.

But the bookies think that is quite likely judged on their latest relegation odds in which there have been changes.

Here, in reverse order, is the new predicted final Premier League table based on the odds to go down.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League.

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 200-1.

3. 3rd: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 200-1 (with one firm, shorter with others).

4. 4th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 200-1 (with one firm, shorter with others). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 40-1.

6. 6th: Tottenham Hotspur

Relegation odds: 40-1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueWolvesFulhamBurnleySunderlandChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice