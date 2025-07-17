Premier League big guns eye another star from expected key new Leeds United rivals with £40m price tag
Another star from Leeds United’s expected key new rivals Brentford is being eyed by another of the Premier League’s big guns.
Brentford finished the 2024-25 Premier League in tenth place but the club have since lost long serving manager Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur and captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal - the latter in a £15m deal.
Manchester United’s interest in star man Bryan Mbeumo has also been one of the transfer stories of the summer.
Star valued between £30m and £40m.
But another of the division’s big guns in Newcastle United are now reportedly eyeing another of the club’s stars.
According to Sky Sports, the Magpies are interested in the club’s 28-year-old forward Yoane Wissa who finished sixth in last season’s Premier League top scorer standings on 19 goals.
Wissa only has one year left on his current deal and is believed to be valued between £30m and £40m.
Fresh from the exits of Frank and Norgaard, Brentford are fourth favourites to be relegated.
