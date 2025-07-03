Leeds United star handed huge new international chance but with Whites clash ahead of Premier League return
A Leeds United star has been presented with a huge international chance but with a Whites ‘overlap’ ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
Ten and a half weeks have now passed since Leeds sealed promotion back to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season, ahead of which United’s players will return to pre-season training next week.
United’s attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, though, is part of the USA squad that are still competing at this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup in which the semi-finals were played in midweek.
The US took on Guatemala in the early hours of Thursday morning and the States booked their place in Sunday night’s final with a 2-1 victory thanks to an early brace from Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna.
Huge chance now presents itself for Whites star
USA boss Mauricio Pochettino named Aaronson on the bench for the contest but the Whites attacker was brought on 13 minutes into the second half.
The USA will now face Mexico in Sunday night’s final at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas as Aaronson’s Leeds teammates meanwhile prepare for the return to pre-season training.
The final - a midnight kick-off UK time - is being broadcast on Premier Sports 2.
Aaronson has featured in four of the USA’s five games en route to the final for a total of 132 minutes of football so far.
The Whites attacker scored in a 5-0 thrashing of opening Group stage opponents Trinidad & Tobago and provided an assist in the Group stage finale 2-1 win against Haiti.
