Leeds United will line-up against Bournemouth on the back of an “amazing” Whites boost.

Whites star Pascal Struijk has saluted an “amazing” fresh Leeds United boost and declared what he sees from Saturday’s Premier League visit of Bournemouth.

Leeds returned from the September international break with a gut-wrenching last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Fulham but bounced back in style with last weekend’s 3-1 win at Wolves.

Having scored just once in their previous first four Premier League games, centre-back Struijk has hailed the triumph at Molineux as an “amazing” boost for his side who next face the visit of highflying Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries sit fourth in the early table - but an upbeat Struijk sees no reason why his men cannot add to their points tally despite having plenty of respect for Andoni Iraola’s side.

“I don't see a reason why we could not”

Speaking to LUTV, Struijk was asked how he was feeling about the Bournemouth clash and declared: “Yes, I see chances for us to gain more points. They are a decent team, they have got a good coach who has got them performing since last year and they have obviously started well in the league. But I don't see a reason why we could not get any points."

Reflecting on last weekend’s win at Wolves, Struijk beamed: "I think it was really important for us to show not necessarily how we are on the ball but that we actually score goals as well because that's a little bit what we have been lacking in the first few games.

"To go out there and play good football, especially in the first half, and then make sure that we score three goals before half time, honestly it was an amazing performance.”