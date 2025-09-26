Andoni Iraola has delivered an honest Leeds United verdict ahead of taking his Bournemouth side to Elland Road.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has refuted a Leeds United suggestion with an honest Whites verdict ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Elland Road.

Former Rayo Vallecano boss Iraola became a Leeds managerial target back in February 2023 following Jesse Marsch’s sacking but the Whites ended up with Javi Gracia and Iraola ultimately later became Bournemouth boss the following summer.

By then, Leeds had been relegated back to the Championship but Iraola will now face the club that wanted him as their manager for the first time in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The contest will present a first trip to the ground for former right back Iraola who says he has only heard good things about United’s famous ground and how difficult playing there can be for the opposition.

Leeds have not lost at Elland Road for a year and Daniel Farke’s Whites are yet to concede a goal at LS11 since their Premier League return but Iraola has refuted a suggestion of that being a surprise.

“It’s not a surprise”

Asked about United’s home record - and if it was a surprise to him that Leeds hadn’t conceded there yet - Iraola declared: "No, it's not a surprise.

“I think they are a very honest team, you can feel it straight away when you see them play, everyone is working their part and a little bit more and they have also experienced players, they have signed also very good full backs, (Jayden) Bogle was there last season, (Gabi) Gudmundsson I think has been very good and even with both keepers I think they have been really solid.

"Like I said against Newcastle, I hope we have more chances than we had against Newcastle but it's not a game in which we expect to have a lot because the other opponents before us they haven't had, apart from Arsenal maybe, very few chances they conceded.”

Iraola added: “I think we have a very difficult game tomorrow. I trust our chances because I see my team that is performing well, we are playing well.

"But if you consider everything, we are talking about a game that in the previous two games in the Premier League, they haven't conceded a goal, they haven't conceded really any chances I would say. They have been very, very good defensively and I think overall, I think the last game they lost at home was more than one year ago.

“This is an incredible stat”

"This is an incredible stat, to spend more than one year without losing a game at home has to be amazing so we are going to a place where I think the atmosphere is at.

“I have never played there but everyone you speak with, everyone speaks about the loud atmosphere, the beginning, the pressure, that every chance they have it looks like they are coming and they put you under pressure. We have to be ready for this, we cannot make mistakes.

"It's going to be demanding mentally and physically because they are also a very honest team, their work rate is very high.

"I see all the teams and all the players, sometimes it happens when you get promoted it's like we need everything because everyone looks very good and then you recover amazingly and you give extra.

"It's a dangerous game but I also trust ourselves because I see my players training well, we are not afraid of running also, working hard and I hope we can take the points there."