Daniel Farke plans to address a number of situations he was unhappy with as his Leeds United side won 2-0 at Coventry City.

The Whites could easily have followed their 7-0 win over Cardiff City with a similar scoreline at Coventry but wastefulness in the final third and the performance of Sky Blues stopper Oliver Dovin kept the score respectable.

Leeds took the lead through Joel Piroe who was found by Manor Solomon after a poor touch from Ellis Simms. The second goal also came thanks to a helping hand from the hosts, this time Dovin spilled the ball to the feet of Jayden Bogle after a storming run from the right-back. Bogle made no mistake, finding the empty net to double the lead.

Ultimately that proved enough, though Illan Meslier was twice called into action with fine saves, and Dovin was even businer at the other end. Leeds missed a host of chances to pull away, butchering some dangerous counter attacks and the officials ruled out a late third for offside as Willy Gnonto touched a Junior Firpo effort over the line.

The result, particularly against an in-form side, pleased Farke and so too did much of what his team did during the 90 minutes but he was firstly critical of their performance in and around the opponent’s box and then the role the officials played.

“A great night, pretty important win and three points,” he said. “Such a tough place, they were in red-hot form. They were in position one in the form table. To come here and show such a performance is quite impressive. I'm happy with many details, our pressing and counterpressing, how we dominated, build up the game and created chances. Also with the three points and fifth clean sheet in a row. But we were pretty wasteful, we have to be much more efficient. When you play such a strong home side you can't waste too many chances.

“I want to be respectful, the 2-0 win is great but we should have had a clear penalty, crazy how we don't get it for the challeng on Brenden Aaronson. I'm pretty sure the last goal wasn't offside, Willy [Gnonto] doesn't need to touch it but I think he came from behind [a defender]. In doubt it's always for the attacker, we have that rule but it feels like we're going away from it a bit. I know it's difficult with the movements but normally it should have been allowed.

“I'm a bit critical with our cutting edge, we missed too many one on one situations with the keeper. It can be costly against a really good side. Two great chances they had, Illan Meslier was there with two outstanding saves. It could have been a tight game. If he is not there with a top class save, the home crowd comes back and anything can happen in three minutes. We have to bury the game. That's the only thing I can criticise.”

But Farke also wants to highlight a number of other scenarios with his players. He was frustrated with some of their discipline too.

“There were several situations in the first half,” he said. “Annoyed with the yellow card we conceded, annoyed my left-back is complaining to the referee and not running back. We were far away from the perfect performance. It was not just that we were wasteful, there were a few situations where we were not spot on. My centre-back shouldn't get a yellow card in the opponent’s box when we have a corner kick. It can be tricky [after that] because sometimes you have to be there with a tactical challenge. But overall I have to give compliments. I can't be too moody if I'm honest but we're still a bit away from a perfect performance.”