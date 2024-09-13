Leeds United boss Daniel Farke 'fully convinced' by new boy ahead of Burnley clash

Ao Tanaka.

Leeds United bolstered their midfield department by luring the Japan international to England

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said he was ‘desperate’ to sign Ao Tanaka 12 months ago. The German finally managed to get him man this summer.

The Whites swooped to land the midfielder from Fortuna Dusseldorf late in the last transfer window. He made his debut during their 2-0 win last time out against Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tanaka, who is 26-years-old, has been brought in by Leeds to add more competition to their options in the middle of the park. They are back in action this weekend after the international break with a home clash against Burnley as they look to keep their momentum going.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Clarets, Farke has said: “I tried 12 months ago to sign him, I was desperate, I followed him, he caught my eyes in the second tier. I’m fully convinced of his qualities. Good age, tidy on the ball, good passing skills and can score goals. Out of number eight role he has scored and assisted.

“He plays the second-last pass, I really like him, we like to dominate the game and possession, are good with the ball and smart. It’s the same for him, big challenge and honour to have this move to England - he’s desperate to play with us.

“A bit same like Isaac (Schmidt), he hasn’t played on the top level for a while. Obviously he comes from the second tier in Germany so we’ll give him time to adapt. First glimpses are promising, I liked his cameo, he’s shown there has good passing choices. Good sense of humour, really like him, good to have around, it’s difficult to predict right now he will have the best midfielder in the league, lots of competition in this position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He was not so much in the spotlight so far, I’d like to mention Joe Rothwell, he’s not played one bad pass, I like his skills and in pre-season. Together with Joe, Ao, I think we are really good in this position. We are all happy Ao has finally arrived. Today he was back after international duties at Thorp Arch.”

Tanaka started his career with spells as a youngster at Saginuma SC and Kawasaki Frontale. He broke into the first-team of the latter in 2018 and went on to play 94 games in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

The Japan international moved over to Germany on an initial loan deal when Dusseldorf came calling in 2021. His switch was then made permanent shortly after.

He was a key player for his previous team in Bundesliga.2 and scored 10 goals in 95 outings. They reached the play-offs last term but missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga.