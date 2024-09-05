Leeds United’s new signing Ao Tanaka played just over 20 minutes, including stoppages, as Japan ran out 7-0 winners over China in FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

The fixture which took place in the Japanese city of Saitama, near Tokyo, was the first in the final Asian qualification stage for the 2026 Finals in North America.

Japan scored four before Tanaka’s introduction in the 71st minute, but went on to net a further three without reply, finishing the game 7-0 victors.

Takumi Minamino (2), Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Daizen Maeda, Kaoru Mitoma and Take Kubo scored for the Japanese whilst Tanaka produced a near-perfect performance on the ball, completing 28 of his 30 passes.

The Leeds man was serenaded by supporters at Elland Road following his debut off the bench as United beat Hull City 2-0 last weekend. Signed from 2. Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, Tanaka is seen as part of the solution to Leeds’ No. 8 position, capable of adding more in the final third than his predecessor Glen Kamara, whose primary qualities were ball retention and recycling of possession.

Japan’s win over China was Tanaka’s 28th cap for his country, in which he has scored an impressive eight times. The central midfielder also scored on eight occasions for club side Fortuna last season as the German outfit finished third, narrowly missing out on promotion.

Tanaka’s next outing is likely to come against fellow AFC nation Bahrain in a World Cup qualifier next week en route back to Elland Road for Leeds’ game versus Burnley next Saturday lunchtime.