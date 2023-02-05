News you can trust since 1890
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United highlights: Dominant Whites leave City Ground empty-handed

Leeds United visit the East Midlands this afternoon as Jesse Marsch looks to end his side’s current winless run in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest

By Joe Donnohue
5 hours ago
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 4:06pm

Leeds United return to Premier League action today, facing newly-promoted Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Whites will be without Rodrigo Moreno or Robin Koch for this afternoon’s fixture as the former misses out through injury, while German international Koch is suspended after accruing five bookings during the first half of the season.

United boss Jesse Marsch will be able to call on three new signings in Max Wober, Georginio Rutter and Weston McKennie as the trio joined during last month’s January transfer window. Rutter made his Leeds debut last weekend away to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Fourth Round, and is expected to make his Premier League bow today. USMNT midfielder McKennie is also in contention to feature, according to Marsch.

Build-up, team news, live match updates and player ratings here throughout the day.

Leeds visit the City Ground this afternoon (Pic: Getty)

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds United LIVE

FT: Forest 1-0 Leeds

Not good enough.

90’ Surridge booked for impeding a free-kick

