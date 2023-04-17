Another weekend of Premier League action concludes in Yorkshire this evening as Leeds United finish off the latest round of top flight action in the Monday Night Football match.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are the visitors to Elland Road as they look to make up ground on the top four while United are in need of more points to widen the gap between themselves and the bottom three. Meanwhile, there are also plenty of transfer news stories making headlines behind the scenes as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Leeds were thought to be closing in on the signing of a 16-year old ‘sensation’ from the Scottish Premiership but it now looks like league rivals Aston Villa could ‘hijack’ that move. Elsewhere, a current United star is said to be the target of some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the coming window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, April 17:

Aston Villa working on hijacking Leeds United’s deal for 16 y/o sensation

Aston Villa are working on hijacking Leeds United’s deal for Hearts sensation James Wilson, according to a report from Football Insider. The 16-year old is described as “as one of the best prospects to have come out of Tynecastle for years” and is also the captain of the Scotland Under 16 national side.

The Edinburgh club are said to have offered the teenagaer a three year deal but could struggle to keep a hold of him amid interest from Leeds and Villa. It is claimed that the striker visited Villa Park over the weekend.

Leeds United star has drawn more interest across Europe’s big leagues

Per Leeds Live via reports from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has drawn more interest across Europe’s big leagues. The 19-year old has already been linked with clubs like AC Milan in his native Italy but there is now thought to be interest emerging from the German Bundesliga and Dutch Eredivisie.