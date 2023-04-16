French forward Rutter is now just over three months into life as a Leeds United player following his switch for an initial £28m fee from Hoffenheim in the January transfer window. The 20-year-old has made just the one league start since signing and bagged only 349 minutes of football so far across that sole start plus eight outings from the bench and two starts in the FA Cup.

Rutter's sole league start came when lining up in last month's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, after which he has been afforded just three late outings from the bench against Brighton, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The record signing was an unused substitute for the recent games against Wolves and Nottingham Forest but Gracia says he is certain that Rutter will have a "brilliant future" and that ultimately he is trying to do what is best for the team.

Asked why Rutter has not featured much for a side struggling for goals, Gracia reasoned: "He had some chances. In the time I’ve been here, he’s started playing some games and played some minutes in others.

HIGH HOPES: For Georginio Rutter, front, from Whites boss Javi Gracia. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"It’s true he’s not had the continuity in the games, but I’m sure when we have more chances he will show his quality and he will help the team. But I have to decide and try to choose what I think is best for the team. I don’t have any other explanation."

Pressed on whether he felt that Rutter had adapted to his move to Leeds and if he could have an impact right now, Gracia declared: "Yes, of course. But not only Georgi, I think all the new players who are coming to a new country, a new competition, all of them need time. But not especially Georgi. Georgi is working very well, he’s a good character, and I’m sure his future will be brilliant."

Gracia's side will return to action on Monday evening with the visit of Jurgen Klopp's eighth-placed Liverpool side against whom relegation-battling Leeds are looking to complete a double following October's shock 2-1 victory at Anfield under former boss Jesse Marsch. Gracia, though, says that game is firmly in the past and has outlined his huge respect for Reds boss Klopp.

"I try to do my job and achieve my objective," said Gracia. "Jurgen Klopp is an amazing manager, as everybody knows, and his work is amazing. I don’t know if he is number three, number one, number four or number six – I know how good a manager he is. After that, sometimes they are better or worse but his work is without any doubt, in my opinion."

Asked about the significance of October's win at Anfield - and whether that formed part of this week's preparation - Gracia declared: "I know we got a good result in the first game but now everything has changed.