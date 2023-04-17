'Only a madman' - Leeds United fans on suggested Whites changes and what club 'could have won'

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on tonight’s clash between the Whites and Reds including some suggested changes and a possible look at what Leeds ‘could have won.’

NEIL GREWER

What should we expect after the last 45 minutes horror show against Crystal Palace? Javi Gracia had seemingly won a lot of admirers with his quiet and efficient management and the way his team had won the games that mattered – until the last outing.

'MUST' STARTER: Leeds United's Italian international teenage forward Willy Gnonto. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

So now he really has to earn his money and I suspect a few changes to his line up may be coming with Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen looking likely switches in the defence. Football is, however, as they say “a funny game” and a battered team one week often reacts the next outing – but against Liverpool this is more difficult than against lesser teams.

I expect a better performance than the last half of football we witnessed at Elland Road, but I suspect this will not be good enough to overcome a strong Liverpool team – although we certainly did not see the result in the reverse fixture coming so you never know!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Liverpool 2.

ANDY RHODES

With Saturday being such a poor day for results elsewhere, the pressure cranks up again on Leeds United. Not many fans will be expectant as Liverpool come to town but sometimes these are the fixtures that surprise you.

The Reds have been poor away from home this season, scoring fewer on the road than Leeds, but form is almost irrelevant when you have such a quality squad. The Whites will have to watch the always-threatening Mo Salah, while some fans may be interested to see what they could have won in Cody Gakpo.

Many Reds fans have concerns around the quality of Ibrahima Konate so he may be one that United look to target, while Virgil Van Dijk hasn’t looked like the defender we’ve seen in recent years. When Leeds won at Anfield in October they ended the hosts’ run of 70 games unbeaten at home when Van Dijk had started. Let’s hope that stat is repeated tonight.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, we’ve had a few days to put that Palace debacle to rest. On top of a bad defeat came the news that the club have to pay nearly £40m for Jean-Kevin Augustin. Yes, that much for a player that didn’t play a full 90 minutes for Leeds.

Next up is Liverpool. Javi Gracia has to decide on whether to drop some of those players that didn’t perform in the second half against Palace. His hand may be forced as Patrick Bamford is reported to have another injury and is it time to rest Luke Ayling after a difficult couple of games? For me, if fit, Willy Gnonto has to start with Brenden Aaronson dropped to the bench.

I’d love to think that the players can put in a performance to lift the fans, if they don’t, fans' patience may finally run out and turn on those who have made some questionable decisions. I’ll go in hope of a Leeds win, I always do but even writing that I expect Liverpool to gain revenge for the defeat back in October.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 3.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds are so unpredictable that we can’t completely discount the possibility we might get something from Liverpool… but only a madman would predict we will. The one constant all season for Leeds has been a defence that has never looked completely solid apart from the few games when we saw Max Wober and that has to be the worry when Liverpool come to town and with Max still not certain to play.

It looks a very long shot now for the Reds to grab a Champions League spot but the Europa League is still within reach and no doubt they will be fired up to make sure it happens. If we do lose then the best we can hope for is that they also beat Forest, West Ham, Leicester and Southampton all of whom they are still to play. The key now for Leeds is to make sure we equal or better the results of the bottom four. A point or more for Leeds would be huge but I’m not mad!

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Liverpool 3.

MIKE GILL

It will be very interesting to see the reaction of the Leeds players and coaching team following the unacceptable performance against Crystal Palace. Surely some changes will need to be made, particularly in defence as the alarm bells have been sounding for a while.

This will be a real test of Javi Gracia's man management skills as he attempts to pick up the pieces and motivate his team to face Liverpool. By Saturday night, United's league position was unchanged from the previous week.

Whether they can do anything to improve this position is a different matter entirely. Liverpool have been an enigma this season. It all depends upon which version of themselves turns up at Elland Road.If it's the Liverpool who beat Manchester United 7-0, we are in trouble. Far better to face the team that we beat at Anfield back in October!