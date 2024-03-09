Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With no Championship defeats on the board for 2024 so far, Leeds United's hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League are now very much within touching distance. The Whites have closed the gap significantly on league leaders Leicester City and could even be in for a shot at the title if the Foxes continue to drop points.

Right now, Leeds' only major rivals at the top of the table are Ipswich Town and Leicester, and with a stretch of games still to go until the end of the season, the scales could tip in any direction. The competition is fierce and promotion will have a big impact on what kind of business Daniel Farke and his side can do during the summer.

Leeds will be looking to strengthen their ranks ahead of a potential Premier League return but they must also prioritise keeping hold of key players. One figure who is a hot topic on the transfer rumour mill is Joe Rodon, who is due to return to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the season as things stand.

However, as we approach the final months of the 2023/24 campaign, Leeds are 'being backed' to sign the defender on a full-time basis. That's according to TEAMtalk, who report that the Wales international has been advised there is 'no way back' into the Spurs team under Ange Postecoglou.

Indeed, Rodon has had limited time to really prove himself in North London, making just 24 appearances since he signed from Swansea City in 2020. His current loan deal at Elland Road does not contain an option to buy clause but his move to Leeds has massively benefitted all involved.

The report claims that Rodon is happy playing under Farke and 'loving life' where he is, and the boss was quick to praise the 26-year-old after he joined the club last year. Back in August, Farke discussed the defender's first start for Leeds and admitted he was impressed with his quality, describing his ability to compete in the Championship as 'rock solid'.

Spurs expert John Wenham also believes a permanent move is on the cards, especially as he has identified that it is unlikely Tottenham will offer Rodon a new deal.

"Things just haven’t worked out for Rodon at Tottenham, and the club must now look at getting the best possible deal for the centre-back," Wenham told Tottenham News. "If Leeds were to get promoted, I could see them making an offer of around £10 million, which Tottenham would be wise to accept."