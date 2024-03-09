Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2: Match recap and reaction as Whites ask new Ipswich Town question

Leeds United ended a very busy week in their Championship promotion quest with a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 08:29 GMT
Third-placed Leeds knww that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls had won five of their last six and even a point would have taken them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would have sent them up seven places to 16th.

Here is a recap of the night’s events and post-match reaction.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Hillsborough
  • Victory would send Leeds back into second
  • Second-bottom Owls have won five of last six
15:17 GMT

No Poveda, a problem for the Owls

17:37 GMT

Derby night. Good evening from Hillsborough

17:39 GMT

Stage set

17:39 GMT

So much at stake

18:07 GMT

The odds

More between the two sides than you might think here given that the Owls are at home and have won five of their last six. Leeds are strong odds-on favourites and near the 1-2 marker at 4-7. The Owls can be backed at 5-1. The draw is available at 10-3. Time will tell if those prices are the right ones. All set in the Hillsborough stands and awaiting arrivals.

18:16 GMT

The pitch

Doesn't look the best, very patchy, quite bare in both goalmouths and the corners. Very calm at the moment inside Hillsborough. Still and quiet. Won't be in two hours' time. The calm before the storm.

18:25 GMT

Chilly

Five degrees here but a bit of a chill and light wind in the air making it feel more like two on the real feel. Team news coming shortly. Archie Gray feels like the big one, will he now come back into the XI and if so will it be in midfield for Glen Kamara? It's no given. Sam Byram or Junior Firpo at left back will also be an interesting call, as will the right back choice between Gray and Connor Roberts. Roberts and Byram fairly confident calls to start, toss of a coin between Kamara and Gray. Maybe Kamara.

18:27 GMT

Arrivals

Sheffield Wednesday arriving, no Poveda remember, a big blow that.

18:52 GMT

Leeds arrive

Joffy there, no surprises. Ten minutes until team news. Only a handful braving the elements to start with, Joffy, Rutter, Gruev , Cresswell, Kamara

18:52 GMT

Gnonto and Cree

Now taking to the pitch too with Piroe.

