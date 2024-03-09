Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2: Match recap and reaction as Whites ask new Ipswich Town question

Five degrees here but a bit of a chill and light wind in the air making it feel more like two on the real feel. Team news coming shortly. Archie Gray feels like the big one, will he now come back into the XI and if so will it be in midfield for Glen Kamara? It's no given. Sam Byram or Junior Firpo at left back will also be an interesting call, as will the right back choice between Gray and Connor Roberts. Roberts and Byram fairly confident calls to start, toss of a coin between Kamara and Gray. Maybe Kamara.