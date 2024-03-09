Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2: Match recap and reaction as Whites ask new Ipswich Town question
Third-placed Leeds knww that a victory would send them back into the division’s automatic promotion spots and a point above Ipswich Town who then visit Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime. But Danny Rohl’s second-bottom Owls had won five of their last six and even a point would have taken them out of the Championship’s drop zone. A win for the hosts would have sent them up seven places to 16th.
Here is a recap of the night’s events and post-match reaction.
Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2 recap and reaction
No Poveda, a problem for the Owls
Derby night. Good evening from Hillsborough
Stage set
So much at stake
The odds
More between the two sides than you might think here given that the Owls are at home and have won five of their last six. Leeds are strong odds-on favourites and near the 1-2 marker at 4-7. The Owls can be backed at 5-1. The draw is available at 10-3. Time will tell if those prices are the right ones. All set in the Hillsborough stands and awaiting arrivals.
The pitch
Doesn't look the best, very patchy, quite bare in both goalmouths and the corners. Very calm at the moment inside Hillsborough. Still and quiet. Won't be in two hours' time. The calm before the storm.
Chilly
Five degrees here but a bit of a chill and light wind in the air making it feel more like two on the real feel. Team news coming shortly. Archie Gray feels like the big one, will he now come back into the XI and if so will it be in midfield for Glen Kamara? It's no given. Sam Byram or Junior Firpo at left back will also be an interesting call, as will the right back choice between Gray and Connor Roberts. Roberts and Byram fairly confident calls to start, toss of a coin between Kamara and Gray. Maybe Kamara.
Arrivals
Sheffield Wednesday arriving, no Poveda remember, a big blow that.
Leeds arrive
Joffy there, no surprises. Ten minutes until team news. Only a handful braving the elements to start with, Joffy, Rutter, Gruev , Cresswell, Kamara
Gnonto and Cree
Now taking to the pitch too with Piroe.