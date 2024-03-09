Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Whites striker Ross McCormack took to his Instagram story on Friday as he looked forward to ‘Leeds away’ with a video alongside fans on the train. The day then continued to get better for McCormack and followers of United who enjoyed a 2-0 win at Hillsborough to move back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

McCormack was clearly loving it, and footage has been widely shared of the Scot being bombarded by Whites fans bouncing up and down on the concourse as they belted out the Ross McCormack chant. Then the 37-year-old even started one himself.

