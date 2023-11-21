All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the return of club football gets a little closer.

Leeds United are now just days away from returning to action as the international break reaches its final days. The Whites went into the break in fine form, and that will want to continue their three-game winning run this Friday night.

Daniel Farke's men will make the short trip to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United on Friday, and they should fancy their chances. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Leeds 'want' youngster

Leeds are said to be interested in a deal to sign a South African wonderkid by the name of Luke Baartman. According to The Sun, the Whites are keeping an eye on the 17-year-old, who currently plays for Cape Town Spurs, while he has also featured for his nation's youth teams.

Celtic are said to be the lead candidates at this stage having followed the youngster's progress for some time, but it's claimed Leeds are also keeping an eye. Cape Town Spurs technical director Sean Connor recently said after Baartman scored his first senior goal: “Part of the reason I came here is to try to restructure, bring the club back to its core values that it has and it’s about youth development, promoting young players.

"One of the things I did was to bring Luke into the squad, and I think tonight (Wednesday) and the 30 minutes he showed that he’s more than capable of playing at this level. I don’t want to get too exuberant about him, great potential and has a great future, as long as he keeps working as hard as he can, as he’s doing at the moment.”

Wober on future

Max Wober has been speaking to Laola1 about his future amid talk of a permanent move to loan club Borussia Monchengladbach. “The quality of life [in Germany] is exactly the same as in Austria,” said Wober, via Sport Witness. "In England, for example, you could already tell that there was a difference in the food.

