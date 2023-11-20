Leeds United's allure continues to draw in Championship spectators as the Whites' clash with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United has sold out four days before the two teams meet.

The Millers have averaged a gate of 9,811 fans per game at the New York Stadium this season, but are expected to welcome a capacity crowd exceeding 12,000 when Leeds visit this weekend.

Rotherham's previous highest attendance in 2023/24 was the defeat by Leicester City back in August when 11,418 fans watched the Foxes run out 2-1 winners. The South Yorkshire club's lowest attendance was in the Carabao Cup First Round penalty shoot-out win versus Morecambe, when just 2,834 were at the New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds have sold their full allocation for the televised fixture and will be backed by 2,153 fans in the away section.

A statement on Rotherham's website read: "The Millers are set to welcome Leeds to South Yorkshire on Friday with tickets now SOLD OUT in both the home and away areas - however, the club does still have limited availability in some of our accessible areas.

"The club would like to thank everyone for their support and we look forward to seeing a packed out AESSEAL New York Stadium for the 8pm kick off on Friday."