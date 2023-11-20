Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Your Leeds United starting XI if the transfer rumours are true

A look at a possible Leeds United starting XI after the January transfer window based on recent rumours.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:45 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:56 GMT

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine season so far, but they are still likely to add to their ranks in the January transfer window. The Whites currently sit within eight points of the top two, and they will be sensing opportunity after reducing the gap to leaders Leicester City by six points over the last two games alone.

Daniel Farke is likely to be handed at least a couple more new signings in the winter window, while there could yet be further outgoings after a busy summer on that front. With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI for Leeds after the January window based on recent transfer rumours. Take a look below.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Meslier has been linked with a move away, but a stay seems more likely, especially if Leeds remain on track for promotion through the festive fixtures.

2. LB - Junior Firpo

Sam Byram will have something to say about this, but we're backing a Firpo resurgence.

3. CB - Liam Cooper

We'll put Cooper in here, based on the fact Pascal Struijk has been heavily linked with an exit.

4. CB - Joe Rodon

Rodon has enjoyed a fine start to life at Leeds.

5. RB - Archie Gray

It's hard to look past Gray at right-back currently. He has been linked with an exit but it seems unlikely the Whites would allow him to leave without a huge offer.

6. CDM - Ethan Ampadu

Another Welshman who has enjoyed a fine start to life at Elland Road.

