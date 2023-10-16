Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Leeds United attendances vs Sunderland, Everton, Wolves in PL & Champ table - Whites beat 10 PL teams

Elland Road is known for its famous atmosphere and bouncing stands, but how does this season’s attendance compare with Premier League and Championship clubs?

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 16th Oct 2023, 20:06 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 20:15 BST

Leeds United supporters will have to wait until the end of the month to see their side back in action at Elland Road, which is filled to the rafters no matter what league the Whites are in. The side's battle to rise up the Championship table continues this weekend at Daniel Farke's old side Norwich City before a midweek visit to Stoke City. Leeds United then welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road in the side's first home fixture after the international break.

A visit to Elland Road is enough to strike fear into any side with the ground's long history and passionate fanbase. The Yorkshire Evening Post compared Leeds United's average home attendance this season with every Premier League and Championship club.

Average attendance at the Vitality Stadium - 10,663

1. 44th - Bournemouth

Average attendance at the Vitality Stadium - 10,663 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at Kenilworth Road - 10,726

2. 43rd - Luton Town

Average attendance at Kenilworth Road - 10,726 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at the New York Stadium - 10,783

3. 42nd - Rotherham United

Average attendance at the New York Stadium - 10,783 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,642

4. 41st - QPR

Average attendance at Loftus Road - 15,642 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadSupportersHistoryStoke CityNorwich CityDaniel FarkeHuddersfield TownYorkshire Evening Post