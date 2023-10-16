Leeds United attendances vs Sunderland, Everton, Wolves in PL & Champ table - Whites beat 10 PL teams
Elland Road is known for its famous atmosphere and bouncing stands, but how does this season’s attendance compare with Premier League and Championship clubs?
Leeds United supporters will have to wait until the end of the month to see their side back in action at Elland Road, which is filled to the rafters no matter what league the Whites are in. The side's battle to rise up the Championship table continues this weekend at Daniel Farke's old side Norwich City before a midweek visit to Stoke City. Leeds United then welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road in the side's first home fixture after the international break.
A visit to Elland Road is enough to strike fear into any side with the ground's long history and passionate fanbase. The Yorkshire Evening Post compared Leeds United's average home attendance this season with every Premier League and Championship club.