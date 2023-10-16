Leeds United supporters will have to wait until the end of the month to see their side back in action at Elland Road , which is filled to the rafters no matter what league the Whites are in. The side's battle to rise up the Championship table continues this weekend at Daniel Farke's old side Norwich City before a midweek visit to Stoke City. Leeds United then welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road in the side's first home fixture after the international break.