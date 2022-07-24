The Whites enjoyed some mixed fortunes on the pitch down under - but received some amazing support from the stands throughout.

Leeds United are now back home after stepping up their preparations for the new Premier League season with three friendly fixtures in Australia.

The tour kicked off with a 2-1 win against A-League side Brisbane Roar thanks to goals from Daniel James and Joe Gelhardt before a Danny Ings penalty condemned the Whites to a 1-0 defeat against Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

And a trio of challenging fixtures was rounded off with a 1-1 draw against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace as a Rodrigo penalty was cancelled out by an equaliser from Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

One of the most impressive aspects of the trio of fixtures was the fact Leeds were watched by over 87,000 supporters over the week.

A strong showing travelled from Yorkshire to get behind Jesse Marsch’s side and will take home some wonderful memories of their time down under.

The Evening Post takes a look at the best photos of Whites supporters doing what they do best.

1. Leeds United fans show their support during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images) Leeds United fans show their support during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. GettyImages-1408637556.jpg Leeds United fans show their support during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images) Photo Sales

3. GettyImages-1408638998.jpg Patrick Bamford of Leeds United gets a selfie with a fan after the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images) Photo Sales

4. GettyImages-1408635566.jpg Darko Gyabi of Leeds United hands out merchandise to Leeds United fans during the 2022 Queensland Champions Cup match between Brisbane Roar and Leeds United (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images) Photo Sales