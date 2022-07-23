The Whites have been linked with a whole host of weird and wonderful names this summer.

The final fortnight of pre-season has arrived and Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is still aiming to add more new faces to his squad as the new Premier League looms large.

It has been a productive summer for the Whites boss as the likes of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, RB Salzburg playmaker Brendan Aaronson and Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra have all put pen to paper at Elland Road.

Of course, there have been high-profile departures with Kalvin Phillips joining Premier League rivals Manchester City and Brazilian star Raphinha completing a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

There is still over a month remaining in the summer transfer window as Marsch looks to strengthen his squad in a bid to push the Whites further up the table during the upcoming season.

But who is likely to join before the window slams shut in September? The Evening Post takes a look with the help of transfer odds provided by SkyBet.

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) - 33/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) - 33/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) - 25/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) - 22/1 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales