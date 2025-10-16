Leeds United youngsters are in pole position after an impressive European display.

Leeds United’s under-21s have enjoyed another fine European triumph.

Scott Gardner’s young Whites are competing in this season’s Premier League International Cup and took on Athletic Club B in their second game of the tournament on Wednesday night at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

Having beaten Portuguese team Sporting CP B in their opener, United’s under-21s made it two wins from two as second half strikes from Alfie Cresswell and substitute Logan White sealed a 2-0 success.

As part of a fine impact on the night, captain Creswell also provided the assist for White’s strike.

Youngster started fresh from signing pro deal

United’s line up featured young forward Devon Brockie, fresh from signing his first professional contract at the start of the week.

After his blocked shot led to Cresswell’s opener, Brockie was taken off in the 70th minute and replaced by 17-year-old White who then got on the scoresheet himself after a Cresswell through ball.

Leeds - for whom young star Harry Gray was missing - now have a perfect six points from a possible six which has the young Whites sat top of Group D ahead of upcoming games against Borussia Dortmund and Anderlecht.

Gray - who is expected to sign a pro deal at Leeds - was injured before the international break with a hip flexor issue.

Leeds United under-21s: Ombang, Douglas, Firth, Pickles, Howard, Howson, Vincent (Whitehead 90), Cresswell, Render (Dudley 83), Brockie (White 68), McDonald. Subs not used: Cook, Philpott.