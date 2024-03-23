A return to the second-tier of English football has done little to reduce Leeds United's appeal across the globe. If anything, the investment of 49ers Enterprises and several celebrities, coupled with the young and exciting international footballers, has seen interest in the club intensify.

Leeds remain one of the country's biggest and best-supported clubs, with its history and long list of international fan-favourites attracting fans from Alwoodley to Auckland and everywhere in between. And as well as those who are at Elland Road every other week, the Whites have more than their fair share of celebrity followers.

In fact, Leeds' famous supporters include a Hollywood mega-star and Oscar winner who recently revealed his investment in the club, a potential future Ballon d'Or winner and icons from the world of cricket, boxing, television and just about everywhere else. Take a look below and see who you recognise.

1 . Rune Temte - Actor Reported net worth - £1m Photo: Getty Images