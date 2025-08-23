Leeds United’s fans are in disagreement about this evening’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Leeds United are massive underdogs for this evening’s second game of the Premier League clash at Arsenal - yet there’s still disagreement on the match predictions front. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on expectations for tonight’s 5.30pm kick-off at the Emirates with a ‘weakest link’ cited and League One team quip.

DAVID WATKINS

After the brilliant showing on Monday night against the Toffees, it is tempting to think Leeds are already proven Premier League survivors, but the upcoming visit to the Arsenal will give us a much clearer picture as to just how good this improved Leeds United team actually is.

United’s record against Arsenal is, to say the least, uninspiring!

We have gone 14 consecutive games against the Gunners without beating them – just two draws in those games, including the famous 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the FA Cup back in January 2011.

That was the game when Robert Snodgrass looked to have taken us through from the spot until, typical of our luck down there, Cesc Fàbregas put away a 90th-minute penalty for the Gunners and they then won 3-1 in the replay.

In fact, in recent years we have tended to play well at Arsenal but the luck has typically always gone against us – witness two more 1-0 FA Cup defeats in 2012 and 2020.

I’m confident we have the resources to give them a game this time around but, all logic says the Londoners will have the edge, and the luck, once again.

Prediction: Arsenal 1 Leeds United 0.

“As long as it’s not embarrassing I’m fine with it”

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds started their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a much-deserved 1-0 win over Everton with a full Elland Road roaring on their team.

Saturday is our first trip of the season to the ‘smoke’ and it couldn’t be a harder one.

Arsenal started their Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford.

Leeds haven’t had much success there but did record a famous late win in 2003 when Mark Viduka scored to keep Leeds up with a 3-2 win at Highbury, their old ground.

Things have changed a lot since the blue Strongbow kit, we’ve been up and down the leagues and when we have met there, we’ve had many defeats but a couple of memorable draws including a 1-1 draw in the FA Cup.

Arteta has put together a very good squad but the Premier League title hasn’t been won in his tenure.

They were runners up last season to Liverpool. In the summer they have recruited well, so look very capable of challenging Liverpool and Manchester City once again.

To be honest, despite a very encouraging performance against Everton I’m not expecting much from this game, as long as it’s not embarrassing I’m fine with it. There are other trips to London to pick up points.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0.

MEMORIES: Of Leeds United and Mark Viduka, above, facing Arsenal in the old blue Strongbow kit. | Getty Images

NEIL GREWER

Following a great performance and result against Everton, Leeds United now face a much sterner test.

The three new signings who started on Monday all performed in line with, or above expectations and I now expect the rest of the signings to be drip fed into the starting line-up when circumstances permit or dictate. The rhythm of the team was maintained by making so few changes.

I would not expect any defensive or midfield changes against Arsenal apart from a replacement for the injured Ethan Ampadu – Pascal Struijk was comfortable and Jaka Bijol will have to bide his time for an opportunity.

Likewise, the midfield functioned superbly with Anton Stach adding tenacity, quality and a goal threat compared to last season – qualities we need in the Premier League.

It is in attack which is the weakest link. Daniel Farke may choose to make changes here – maybe “defensive” based changes to counter Arsenal’s threats.

The Gunners were not at their best in their opening game and I expect them to improve when at home.

Leeds will need a top performance to get anything from this game, although the three points already bagged will cover a poor result on Saturday.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Leeds United 0.

“Former Coventry striker, ex-Peterborough defender and an old Blackburn goalkeeper”

ANDY RHODES

The Premier League season is now well underway and, having beaten 1-0 Everton on Monday night, this weekend’s trip to the Emirates Stadium will be light work.

After all, Arsenal’s team features former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, ex-Peterborough defender Ben White, and an old Blackburn goalkeeper in David Raya.

They’re hardly a team of mega stars, are they?

Joking aside, this probably isn’t a game you want when your manager says he’s waiting on more signings to finish building his ideal squad.

Having said that, is there ever a right time to play a side like Arsenal away from home? Perhaps hitting them when you’re new to the league is beneficial.

The Whites looked confident on the ball on Monday but this will be an altogether different challenge, away from the home comforts of Elland Road and right in the deep end.

Beating teams like Everton will be crucial with games like this lurking around every corner.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Leeds United 0.

MIKE GILL

Monday night at Elland Road was all that most of us hoped it would be.

Pre-match nerves were soon blown away by a confident performance throughout the game, starting with a barnstorming first half.

Arsenal away, of course, presents a bigger challenge.

Leeds have never won at the Emirates Stadium, and you have to go back 22 years since the Whites won at Highbury.

Daniel Farke will not be quoting any of these stats to his side, and it’s all so long ago to be seen as ancient history anyway.

None of this makes the trip to North London any less daunting.

The Gunners have also chalked up their first win in a dour encounter with our good friends at Old Trafford, so they will be looking to brush the promoted upstarts aside.

It is doubtful whether this game will be pretty to watch, and all you can hope for will be that it’s not too painful.

United must go into this game with a mixture of confidence and caution. To come away with a single point will be seen as a major achievement.

A good performance in a narrow defeat will receive a pat on the head from the patronising pundits, and that’s worth nothing.

Prediction: Arsenal 0 Leeds United 0.