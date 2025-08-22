3 . OUT: Kai Havertz.

Gunners Striker Havertz returned from three months out with a hamstring injury for the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season and replaced new signing Viktor Gyokeres as a 60th-minute substitute in the weekend’s season opener at Manchester United. Havertz, though, then suffered a knee injury and was missing from the club’s open training session at The Emirates on Wednesday ahead of Saturday evening’s visit of Leeds. Arteta confirmed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Havertz was definitely out but that the Gunners would have to wait on the extent of the damage. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images