Arsenal v Leeds United final injury & team news as fresh big blows leave 4 out with 3 doubts but 2 back

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:25 BST

Four men are out and three more are doubts for Leeds United’s Saturday evening Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Final team news has been provided for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates - for which big blows have left four men out with three more doubts.

Whites boss Daniel Farke was the first to hold his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon at Thorp Arch where the German revealed news of a big injury blow.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also had news of a big blow for his Gunners side the following day in holding his pre-match press conference at the Sobha Realty Training Centre on Friday afternoon.

All told, the blows and pre-existing injuries plus new signing doubts have left four men out and three doubtful for Saturday evening’s 5.30pm kick-off at the Emirates for which two other players are back.

Here, we run through the final injury news from both camps.

Starting with the positives. United's new £15m Slovenian international centre-back Bijol was suspended for Monday night's Everton opener as he served a one match ban for his red card in his final game for Udinese in Serie A. The defender is back available for the Arsenal clash and gives Farke a difficult decision to make.

1. BACK: Jaka Bijol

Gunners striker Trossard had been out of late with a groin injury but made the bench for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Manchester United for which he was an unused substitute. His return is particularly big boost if Havertz is out at a time when new signing Gyokeres is still settling.

2. BACK: Leandro Trossard

Gunners Striker Havertz returned from three months out with a hamstring injury for the end of the 2024-25 Premier League season and replaced new signing Viktor Gyokeres as a 60th-minute substitute in the weekend’s season opener at Manchester United. Havertz, though, then suffered a knee injury and was missing from the club’s open training session at The Emirates on Wednesday ahead of Saturday evening’s visit of Leeds. Arteta confirmed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that Havertz was definitely out but that the Gunners would have to wait on the extent of the damage.

3. OUT: Kai Havertz.

Norgaard, a summer signing from Brentford, was another Arsenal player missing from Wednesday's open training session. Arteta had said over the weekend that the midfielder had “a little issue that the medical staff will address”. Arteta said on Friday that Norgaard was now out of Saturday evening's visit of Leeds.

4. OUT: Christian Norgaard

Another Gunners striker injury and a long term one, Brazilian star Jesus still on the comeback trail from surgery to his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

5. OUT: Gabriel Jesus

Ampadu suffered a hefty challenge from Everton's Tim Iroegbunam 11 minutes into the second half of Monday night's win at Elland Road and Farke revealed on Thursday that the midfielder had suffered an MCL knee injury. Definitely out until after the international break.

6. OUT: Ethan Ampadu

