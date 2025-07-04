An international left back star has been released by a Premier League club.

Leeds United’s new Premier League opponents Arsenal have released an international left back option as the Whites’ own hunt for a new first choice player in the position continues.

Japanese international defender Takehiro Tomiyasu joined the Gunners from Bologna in the summer of 2021 and the 26-year-old has since made 84 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Tomiyasu, though, an international teammate of United ace Ao Tanaka, has endured injury issues over the last two seasons and Arsenal have reached a mutual agreement with the full-back to end his contract with immediate effect.

Announcing the news of Tomiyasu’s exit, a statement released from Arsenal read: “We have reached a mutual agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu to end his contract with immediate effect.

“The 26-year-old defender, who joined us from Bologna in August 2021, made 84 appearances in all competitions during his time with the club.

“Japanese international Tomi immediately settled at right-back after his signing, winning our Player of the Month award in September 2021, an accolade he collected again in October 2023.

“Having begun his career at J1 League side Avispa Fukuoka, Tomi moved to Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden in 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award before moving to Italy.

“A senior international since 2018, Tomi has represented Japan 42 times and was part of his country’s squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup, as well as helping his nation reach the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in February 2024.

“Unfortunately, injuries have limited Tomi’s time on the pitch in the past two seasons, with the defender making just one substitute appearance last season.

“It was therefore mutually agreed to end Tomi’s contract in order for him to start a new chapter in his career.

“Everyone at Arsenal Football Club would like to thank Tomi for his contribution to the club and we wish him and his family all the best for the future.”