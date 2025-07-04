Leeds United transfer target spotted as club shares return to training footage
Leeds United summer transfer target Gabriel Gudmundsson has been spotted in return to training footage.
Leeds are on the hunt for a new left back after Junior Firpo’s departure and the Whites hold a strong interest in Lille’s 26-year-old Sweden international Gudmundsson.
The defender made 45 appearances for his club across all competitions last season as Lille finished fifth in the Ligue 1 table and also made it to the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Lille have shared footage of their players returning to pre-season training which features Gudmundsson linking back up with his teammates.
The left back has one year left on his current deal with the French side.
United’s players are due to return to pre-season training next Monday and Tuesday ahead of the club’s Premier League return.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.