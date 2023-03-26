Arsenal were dealt a brief injury scare on Saturday night after captain Martin Odegaard was on the end of a rash challenge from Man City midfielder Rodri.

The Gunners welcome Leeds United to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon with the two clubs fighting at opposite ends of the Premier League table.

Odegaard was in action for Norway on Saturday night as they were beaten 3-0 by Spain, but the Euro 2024 qualifier was not without controversy.

In the first half, and with the game at 1-0 after Dani Olmo’s opener, Rodri clattered into Odegaard after he had a shot at goal, but much to Norway’s frustration there was no penalty forthcoming.

Odegaard looked in pain as he clutched his ankle following the challenge, but much to the relief of those associated with Arsenal he was able to finish the game.

Joselu scored twice in three minutes late in the game to seal all three points for Spain but Odegaard was unhappy about Rodri’s challenge at full time.

He told TV2: “I’m pretty sure I should have had a penalty. He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle but I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say anymore].

“I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything.”

Norway manager Stale Solbakken was also frustrated by the decision, insisting it is was a clear penalty.

He added: “It is a clear penalty! He finishes the shot and you can’t [foul him]. If I knock someone down after the ball is gone, then it’s a penalty. I get a little bored of this.”

