Premier League table: How Leeds United rank in all-time standings v Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and other rivals - gallery

Leeds United spent a number of years outside the Premier League but still rank highly in the all-time standings

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST

Leeds United make their return to Premier League action against Arsenal next weekend before two huge games against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace at Elland Road.

After promotion in 2020, this is the Whites’ third season back in the top flight after a 16-year exodus following their relegation in 2004.

They avoided the drop on the final day of last season and recent performances and results have lifted the mood as they seek a less nervy end to the campaign under Javi Gracia.

Leeds are synomous with the Premier League in the 1990s and early 2000s but spent 16 seasons outside the top flight after suffering relegation in 2004.

They returned under Marcelo Bielsa after winning the Championship title before claiming a top-half finish under the Argentine in the 2020-21 campaign.

They currently sit 14th, two points above the drop zone in a congested bottom half. Despite spending much of their recent history outside of the Premier League, Leeds still sit high on the all-time table.

50 clubs have competed in the division since it became known as the Premier League and here is how the rankings stand from 1992 until the present day....

Matches played: 42. Points: 30

1. 50th: Swindon Town

Matches played: 42. Points: 30

Matches played: 38. Points: 35

2. 49th: Barnsley

Matches played: 38. Points: 35

Matches played: 38. Points: 39

3. 48th: Blackpool

Matches played: 38. Points: 39

Matches played: 76. Points: 53

4. 47th: Huddersfield Town

Matches played: 76. Points: 53

