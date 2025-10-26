A Leeds United star has made a frank declaration with a vow.

Leeds United star Ao Tanaka has made a frank declaration about his current level - but with a strong vow in his quest to get better.

Leeds signed Japanese international ace Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf in August 2024 and the midfielder continually impressed en route to Daniel Farke’s Whites sealing promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions.

For Tanaka, that meant the new challenge of playing at Premier League level for the first time in his career and the 27-year-old insists he is not yet good enough to meet the standard required.

Tanaka, though, who made his third Premier League start in Friday night’s 2-1 win against West Ham - insists feeling that way is important as he vowed to “give everything” in his quest to get better.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Tanaka was asked how he felt he played in the win against the Hammers and reasoned: “I played for the first time after I got an injury.

"I enjoyed the time but I have to improve a lot. This feeling is important, I enjoy playing football and I can find what I need to improve. This is important and I have to improve for the next game.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and every game is such a difficult game. The opponents are so good.

"But this is what I want. I'm not good enough at the moment but I enjoy this time to find what I need to do as a football player so I will try everything."

Reflecting on the magnitude of taking three points against the second-bottom Hammers, Tanaka declared: “I know and we knew how this was a big important game for us. A win is a win so it's good points."